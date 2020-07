Former Disney cast member accused of stealing $160,000 in refund scam

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A Kissimmee woman is accused of scamming more than $160,000 from Walt Disney World when she worked for the company in a position involving resolving guest complaints. Jennifer Alejandra Insuasti, 32, has been charged with one count of grand theft of $100,000 or more, a first-degree felony.

Read more from Spectrum/News 13.

Comments: 1