Former CFO and accountant of Silverwood convicted of embezzlement

Posted Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:39 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Silverwood Theme Park’s former top financial official has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the amusement park over a 10-year period. Former Chief Financial Officer Christopher A. Wyatt also was ordered during his sentencing Tuesday to pay more than $160,000 in restitution.

