Florida roller coaster building boom will yield 8 new coasters

Posted Monday, November 25, 2019 8:43 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Florida’s theme parks are in the midst of a roller coaster building spree of sorts. Between June 2018, when Slinky Dog Dash opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and October 2021, when Disney says Guardians of the Galaxy at Epcot and Tron at Magic Kingdom will have opened, the parks are adding eight new roller coasters.

Read more from The Miami Herald.

