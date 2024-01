Florida legislators introduce bill to repeal Disney's Reedy Creek dissolution

A group of Democratic state legislators voted on Friday to move forward with a bill that would reverse Governor Ron DeSantis’ successful effort last year to strip the Walt Disney Co. of control of a special district that oversees the company’s theme park properties. But the bill has long odds in getting very far in the Republican-controlled Florida legislature.

