Florida fair worker trapped in ride floor, then hospitalized

Posted Tuesday, April 12, 2022 11:51 AM | Contributed by BrettV

Florida fair worker 28-year-old Davontai Lee was working at the Clay County Fair on Friday night when he became trapped in a moving ride floor for about 15 minutes. He was apparently trying to retrieve a hat.

Read more and see video from WESH/Orlando.

Comments: 1