Florida bans tech companies from "deplatforming," exempts Disney

Posted Today, 11:21 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Tech companies could be fined as much as $250,000 per day if they deplatform a statewide political candidate in the state. Critics argue that the bill is likely to be struck down as unconstitutional. But at least one company won't have to worry about the legislation: Disney. A last-minute amendment to the bill provides that it doesn't apply to a "company that owns and operates a theme park or entertainment complex"—like Disney World.

