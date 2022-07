Florida ag commissioner proposes ride safety draft bill

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is looking to make amusement parks safer. Fried introduced an initial draft of legislation Wednesday that would create a framework for ride safety across all amusement parks in the state, in response to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson on the ICON Park drop tower.

Read more from WMFE/Orlando.

Related parks ICON Park

Comments: 2