Flash flooding soaks Dollywood, park reopens the next day

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Strong thunderstorms brought flash flooding to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood in east Tennessee. Park workers and the Pigeon Forge police and fire departments directed guests to safety on Sunday afternoon, and one minor injury was reported, park officials said in a statement.

Read more from AP via ABCNews.

