Fire truck drives down Main Street at Disney's Magic Kingdom to put out fire near castle

A small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday night prompted guests to evacuate an area of the park next to Cinderella Castle. One cast member was transported to hospital for non-emergency treatment.

