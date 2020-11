Fire fighters rescue riders from stalled Rescue roller coaster at SeaWorld San Antonio

Posted Monday, November 2, 2020 10:07 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Fire fighters rescued riders from a stalled Wave Breaker Rescue Coaster at SeaWorld San Antonio. The roller coaster appeared to stall at a high point on the ride.

Read more and see photos from KENS/San Antonio.

Related parks SeaWorld San Antonio

Comments: 22