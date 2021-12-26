Fire destroys store and bumper cars at Lagoon

Posted Sunday, December 26, 2021 10:57 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Fire destroyed a decades-old building and a children’s ride at Lagoon amusement park late on December 18 and the cause is being investigated. The Carousel Candy store and the Scamper children’s bumper cars ride, side by side in the building, were destroyed. The building was at least as old as those built throughout the park after a 1953 fire burned down most of the attractions, Leishman said. The ride had been open since 1977.

Read more from The Standard-Examiner.

