Fire destroys arcade and offices at Playland's Castaway Cove

Posted Monday, February 1, 2021 10:21 AM | Contributed by Mr. Six

On Saturday, several fire departments were called to Playland's Castaway Cove. According to city officials, the blaze caused extensive damage to the Boardwalk-fronting building that includes the amusement park’s arcade, offices, a hamburger restaurant and a Dairy Queen.

Read more from The Press of Atlantic City.

