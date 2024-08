Ferris wheel fire leads to at least 23 injuries at German music festival

At least 23 people were injured when two gondolas of a Ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival near Leipzig in eastern Germany, news agency dpa reported Sunday. The fire started in one gondola and then spread to a second one on Saturday night, police said.

