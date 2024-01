FDOT regulating Walt Disney World monorail has yet to issue any documentation on it after six months

The Florida Department of Transportation has begun the process of regulating Walt Disney World’s monorail, eight months after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill giving the state authority to inspect and oversee the privately-owned transportation system. The agency has not yet produced any requested records, but an FDOT spokesperson told WKMG/Orlando by email that work is now underway to implement the new law.

