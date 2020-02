Fantasy Island has been permanently closed

Posted Yesterday, 5:46 PM | Contributed by ShaneDenmark

Fantasy Island is ceasing operations. The theme park’s director of marketing, Doug Mandell, released a statement on Wednesday afternoon stating the park would be permanently closed. Prior to this, reports stated that the park was selling its rides, but at the time, it was not clear whether or not it was shutting down completely.

Read more from WIVB/Buffalo.

