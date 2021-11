Family will file wrongful death lawsuit against Glenwood Caverns

Posted Wednesday, October 20, 2021 10:03 AM | Contributed by Jeff

The law firm representing the family of 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos who died on an amusement park ride says a wrongful death lawsuit is expected to be filed this week. According to a state report, ride operators did not notice she was sitting on top of both seat belts.

Read more from KKTV/Colorado Springs.

