Experts predict more park sales after Six Flags results

A year after the merger between Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the newly combined company is facing a reckoning. With attendance down 9%, revenue off by $100 million, and debt swelling to $5 billion, executives are now evaluating a sweeping sell-off of parks to stabilize the business. The company has already announced the closure of Six Flags America in Maryland and the eventual shuttering of California’s Great America in 2027. Land surrounding Kings Dominion in Virginia is also up for sale. But industry experts say this may be just the beginning.

