Ex-Disney menu manager gets three years in prison for hacking menus after firing

The Justice Department said U.S. District Judge Julie Sneed sentenced Michael Scheuer of Winter Garden to three years in federal prison and ordered him to pay $687,776.50 in restitution to the victims. Scheuer was fired from Walt Disney World in June 2024 for misconduct before conducting a series of attacks directed at his former employer, according to court documents.

