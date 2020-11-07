European theme parks closing again with Covid resurgence, bad news for California operators

The latest wave of COVID-19 outbreaks spreading across Europe that have closed nearly all of the continent’s top theme parks could have an impact on the reopening of Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other California theme parks. Government officials have ordered theme parks to close in England, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands as part of a string of national lockdowns amid a continent-wide spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

