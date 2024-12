Environmental groups intend to sue SeaWorld San Diego over alleged fireworks pollution

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

San Diego Coastkeeper and the Coastal Environmental Rights Foundation have sent a letter of notice of intent to sue SeaWorld. The environmental advocates say the company routinely discharges plastic caps, wires, trash and other chemical covered debris into Mission Bay in violation of its fireworks permit.

Read more from KNSD/San Diego.

Related parks SeaWorld San Diego

Comments: 1