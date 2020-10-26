Endangered white rhino born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Posted Monday, October 26, 2020 10:08 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park just welcomed a baby white rhinoceros to the family, boosting efforts to save the magnificent and endangered species. After a 16-month pregnancy, the male calf weighing approximately 150 pounds was born to mom Kendi, who was the first rhino born at Disney's Animal Kingdom back in 1999. This birth marks the 11th white rhino calf born at Walt Disney World Resort.