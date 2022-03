Emperor dive roller coaster opening at SeaWorld San Diego

With screams and cheers, SeaWorld San Diego debuted it's newest roller coaster Monday. Emperor is a 153-foot tall dive coaster, that includes a 14-story drop at 90 degrees, so riders are facing straight down.

