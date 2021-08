Emperor dive coaster at SeaWorld San Diego now set for March 2022 opening

Posted Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:24 AM | Contributed by Jeff

After a delay brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, SeaWorld San Diego announced its much-anticipated dive coaster, the Emperor, will open March, 2022.

Read more from KGTV/San Diego.

