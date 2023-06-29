Emerald Park (formerly Tayto Park) announces €22 million expansion

Posted | Contributed by Richard Bannister

Emerald Park is building a new themed area called Tír na nÓg. From the park:

Construction of the new land started at the beginning of August 2022. However, Emerald Park has been planning these new rides since 2017, with founder Ray Coyle being central to the drive and ambition to create this new area. A total of 85 construction jobs have been created in the course of the build with the involvement of specialist companies from the four corners of Europe coming to Emerald Park Ireland to create this magical new area.

Engineered and designed by a Dutch manufacturing company, Vekoma, who are a major supplier for The Walt Disney Company, the rollercoasters have been designed intricately to create an excitement filled and memorable experience for Emerald Park visitors.