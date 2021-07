El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure shutdown after "partial derailment"

Posted Yesterday, 9:44 AM | Contributed by Jeff

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has brought the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure to a halt as it investigates what it is calling the partial derailment of the wooden coaster.

Read more from Asbury Park Press.

