Dreamworld Australia fined for fatal 2016 accident that killed four

Posted Tuesday, September 29, 2020 11:17 AM | Contributed by kevin38

The operator of Australia's Dreamworld theme park has been fined A$3.6m (£2m; $2.5m) over the deaths of four people on a malfunctioning water ride. Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozbeh Araghi and Cindy Low died in October 2016 when their raft crashed into another and overturned, crushing them.

Read more from The BBC.

