Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger opens at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, the steepest B&M dive roller coaster to date, opened this weekend at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. It features a 150-foot drop and unique 7-across seating in each of its three trains.

