Dollywood pauses park entry as crews battle wildfires

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Dollywood temporarily suspended entry Thursday into the Tennessee amusement park as wildfire crews on Thursday battled nearby flames. Park officials say they paused entry to allow fire crews enough room to assess the growing blaze in Sevier County east of Knoxville. Guests were again allowed to enter within 30 minutes.

