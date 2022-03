Dollywood closes its drop tower in response to fatal accident in Orlando

Dollywood said Sunday it has temporarily closed a ride developed by the same maker of a free-fall ride from which a teen dropped to his death at ICON Park in Orlando. “Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority,” Dollywood said.

