Dollywood announces NightFlight Expedition hybrid attraction for 2026

From the official site:

Expanding on Dollywood's Wildwood Grove, NightFlight Expedition is a groundbreaking hybrid coaster and whitewater river ride with Cora and Jasper Oakley leading you on an extraordinary journey to discover the mystery of the legendary Secret Lake.

Embarking on a daring journey aboard remarkable vehicles, adventurers will experience four thrilling experiences in a first-of-its-kind attraction as they fly through the Smokies, conquer raging rapids, climb mountain peaks and glide across a shimmering lake. Follow the roots and light the way!