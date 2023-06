Dolly Parton's impact extends beyond her Dollywood theme park

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Not only has Dollywood become the biggest employer in Sevier County, it’s one of the best in the country, according to various rankings, with benefits like child care assistance and covering 100% of tuition, fees and books for seasonal, part-time and full-time employees.

Read more from USA Today.

Related parks Dollywood

Comments: 2