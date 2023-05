Dolly Parton opens Big Bear Mountain roller coaster at Dollywood

Dolly Parton dressed up as a glamorous bear to hold the grand opening for Big Bear Mountain roller coaster on Friday. It is the largest single-attraction investment in the history of Dollywood and is an expansion of Wildwood Grove.

