DOJ reviewing Cedar Fair and Six Flags merger

Six Flags Entertainment and Cedar Fair said they have received a request for additional information and documents from the U.S. Department of Justice, which is reviewing a merger of the two companies. The second request from DOJ in relation to the merger comes at a time when deals in the U.S. are facing anti-trust scrutiny from regulators, as well as consumer interest groups.

