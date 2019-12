Dogpatch owner abandoning the park after foreclosure

Posted Wednesday, December 11, 2019 9:27 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A lawsuit was filed in Newton County Circuit Court against Bud Pelsor's company, Great American Spillproof Products, the official owner of the 400-acre Dogpatch property. It was behind on the lease payments and owed more than $922,000 on a $1 million promissory note supposed to be paid off in August.

