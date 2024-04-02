Do-Dodonpa will not reopen at Fuji-Q Highlands

The Do-Dodonpa ride at the Fuji-Q Highland theme park in Yamanashi prefecture had been suspended since August 2021 as officials from the transport ministry investigated reports from the local government of a series of injuries, including bone fractures in riders’ neck and chests. The operator of the park had been looking for solutions to Do-Dodonpa’s problems, but on March 13 announced that safety concerns outweighed calls for the resumption of the ride.

