Disney's Animal Kingdom ditching Nemo musical for "reimagined" show

Posted Yesterday, 11:03 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the official Disney Parks Blog:

“Finding Nemo — The Musical” has been delighting our guests since 2007, and I’m excited to tell you a reimagined show, based on the same beloved characters, will debut in 2022.

Although our Disney Live Entertainment team is still in the early stages of development for the show, the musical retelling of this underwater tale of family, friendship and kindness will feature new story material, as well as fan favorite songs such as “In the Big Blue World” and “Go with the Flow.”