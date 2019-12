Disneyland's Space Mountain will revert to classic theme after an extended Star Wars overlay

A fleet of X-Wings, TIE fighters and Star Destroyers will soon be departing Hyperspace Mountain as the often-extended limited-time run of the Star Wars overlay on the Tomorrowland roller coaster finally comes to an end January 7.

