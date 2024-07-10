Disneyland unions to vote on possible stike

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

The largest bargaining unit of Disney workers in California announced that a strike authorization vote is scheduled for Disneyland cast members. The results are expected to be announced by July 20, after votes are tallied and the unions have notified cast members. Unions representing 14,000 cast members entered into negotiations with the company on April 24 asking for what they say are fair wages, a fair attendance policy, seniority increases and safe parks for cast members and guests.

Read more from Deadline.

Comments: 0