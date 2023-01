Disneyland sued by family of deceased over Jungle Cruise incident

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Disneyland employees laughed at the struggles of a disabled woman rather than help her out of a Jungle Cruise boat before she suffered a fall that ultimately led to her death, a lawsuit alleges. A wrongful death lawsuit against Disneyland, alleging that a 66-year-old Ventura County woman fell while getting out of a Jungle Cruise boat and died five months later due to complications from her injuries, has been assigned to a federal judge.

Read more from The Orange County Register.

Related parks Disneyland

Comments: 5