Disneyland sells out of its unrestricted annual pass

Posted Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 AM | Contributed by Brian Noble

Disneyland has sold out of the top-priced Magic Key after just two months as complaints from angry passholders continue to echo throughout social media about the widespread lack of reservations available for the $1,399 pass with no blockout dates.

Read more from The Orange County Register.

Comments: 9