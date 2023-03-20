Disneyland revamps Toontown to make it more accessible and inclusive

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Mickey's Toontown, which debuted in 1993 and closed for major renovations in March 2022, reopened Sunday. The new Toontown offers natural trees, artificial turf-like greenspaces, benches and a shady enclave specifically designed as a quiet zone to block noise from the rest of the park. What makes the new Toontown especially significant for Disneyland are the developer's efforts to create a playground accessible to as many guests as possible, regardless of ability.

Read more from USA Today.

Related parks Disneyland

Comments: 1