Disneyland Resort not bound by wage regulation, judge says

Posted Thursday, November 4, 2021 5:03 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Disneyland and its contractors are not required to follow the guidelines of a 2018 ballot measure that would have increased workers’ pay to at least $18 by 2022, a judge has ruled. In an Oct. 29 decision that became final this week, Orange County Superior Court Judge William D. Claster said while Disney benefited from 1996 agreements with Anaheim that use hotel taxes to pay debt on a parking structure for Disneyland visitors, those agreements don’t constitute a tax rebate or a subsidy as described in the ballot measure.

Read more from The Orange County Register.

