Disneyland Resort delays theme park reopening indefinitely

Posted Yesterday, 9:37 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Disneyland will not reopen as scheduled on July 17, Disney announced Wednesday, citing a lack of guidance from California officials. The announcement comes as the company moves forward with plans to reopen the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida — despite local concern that it could exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus.

