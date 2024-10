Disneyland introduces $400 line skipping pass

Posted | Contributed by GoBucks89

Disneyland Resort will offer a new $400 line-skipping option called Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which allows a limited number of customers to head to the front of the line on all 24 Lightning Lane attractions across Disneyland and Disney California Adventure without having to book a specific time to ride.

