Disneyland faces gradual opening under California tiered plan

Posted Today, 10:30 AM | Contributed by Jeff
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure could reopen in stages under California’s new COVID-19 four-tier plan that allows the state’s businesses to return with outdoor-only operations followed by reduced capacity for indoor services. Which raises an interesting question: Would you return to Disneyland if you couldn’t go on Rise of the Resistance, Space Mountain, Fantasyland dark rides and other indoor attractions?
Read more from The Orange County Register.