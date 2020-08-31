Disneyland faces gradual opening under California tiered plan

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure could reopen in stages under California’s new COVID-19 four-tier plan that allows the state’s businesses to return with outdoor-only operations followed by reduced capacity for indoor services. Which raises an interesting question: Would you return to Disneyland if you couldn’t go on Rise of the Resistance, Space Mountain, Fantasyland dark rides and other indoor attractions?

