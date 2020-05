Disney yet to announce reopening plan, but industry and analysts are watching

Posted Yesterday, 9:23 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Investors and park fans are watching to see how Walt Disney Co. reimagines the “happiest place on earth” for a world altered by the coronavirus. The high-touch, high-volume, kid-centered nature of the parks, and Disney’s need to prevent damage to a brand synonymous with safety and families, will make reopening difficult, experts said.

Read more from Reuters.

Comments: 15