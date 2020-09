Disney Wish, theme park attractions delayed without new dates

Posted Monday, September 14, 2020 11:42 AM | Contributed by Jeff

In a recent question and answer session, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said the Disney Wish, originally scheduled for delivery in late 2021, would be delayed at the ship yard, with no new sail date announced. She also said that attractions currently under construction were still a priority, but also did not have new opening dates.

