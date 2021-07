Disney will get refund in negotiated settlement with Orange County tax appraiser

The Walt Disney Co. will get millions in refunds from state and local taxing authorities after settling a 2015 legal dispute with the Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office over the fair market value of the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and a dozen other Disney theme park properties.

