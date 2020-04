Disney will furlough non-union park workers, will pay for health insurance

Without a clear idea of when its parks will be able to reopen, Disney announced plans to furlough non-union workers and stop collecting payments for its annual park passes. During the furlough, employees will receive full health-care benefits, with Disney paying the cost of employee and company premiums.

