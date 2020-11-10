Disney will furlough more employees in California due to restrictions

Posted Today, 10:08 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A lobbying group representing Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other California theme parks says COVID-19 reopening guidelines issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration will “sentence” laid off and furloughed workers to “poverty.” The California Attractions and Parks Association said in a statement that the decision to place the state’s large theme parks in the most-restrictive tier of Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy will keep the major tourist destinations closed indefinitely.

